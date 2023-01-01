Vietnamese dongs to Rwandan francs today

1000 vnd
51 rwf

1.00000 VND = 0.05111 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:51
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87091.090290.84641.495811.668760.9640518.7683
1 GBP1.1482411.2518104.3121.717531.916121.1069621.5504
1 USD0.917250.79885183.331.372051.530690.8842517.2155
1 INR0.01100760.009586580.012000510.01646530.0183690.01061140.206594

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Rwandan Franc
1 VND0.05111 RWF
5 VND0.25557 RWF
10 VND0.51113 RWF
20 VND1.02227 RWF
50 VND2.55566 RWF
100 VND5.11133 RWF
250 VND12.77833 RWF
500 VND25.55665 RWF
1000 VND51.11330 RWF
2000 VND102.22660 RWF
5000 VND255.56650 RWF
10000 VND511.13300 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 RWF19.56440 VND
5 RWF97.82200 VND
10 RWF195.64400 VND
20 RWF391.28800 VND
50 RWF978.22000 VND
100 RWF1956.44000 VND
250 RWF4891.10000 VND
500 RWF9782.20000 VND
1000 RWF19564.40000 VND
2000 RWF39128.80000 VND
5000 RWF97822.00000 VND
10000 RWF195644.00000 VND