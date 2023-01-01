Vietnamese dongs to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert VND to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 vnd
1.49 uah

1.00000 VND = 0.00149 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:18
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87091.0901590.84981.49591.66830.963918.7678
1 GBP1.1482411.2518104.3211.717721.915681.1067921.5507
1 USD0.917250.79885183.3371.37221.530340.884217.2158
1 INR0.01100720.009585770.011999510.01646570.01836330.01060990.206581

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 VND0.00149 UAH
5 VND0.00746 UAH
10 VND0.01492 UAH
20 VND0.02984 UAH
50 VND0.07460 UAH
100 VND0.14921 UAH
250 VND0.37302 UAH
500 VND0.74604 UAH
1000 VND1.49209 UAH
2000 VND2.98418 UAH
5000 VND7.46045 UAH
10000 VND14.92090 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Vietnamese Dong
1 UAH670.20200 VND
5 UAH3351.01000 VND
10 UAH6702.02000 VND
20 UAH13404.04000 VND
50 UAH33510.10000 VND
100 UAH67020.20000 VND
250 UAH167550.50000 VND
500 UAH335101.00000 VND
1000 UAH670202.00000 VND
2000 UAH1340404.00000 VND
5000 UAH3351010.00000 VND
10000 UAH6702020.00000 VND