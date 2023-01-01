Vietnamese dongs to Romanian leus today

Convert VND to RON at the real exchange rate

1000 vnd
0.19 ron

1.00000 VND = 0.00019 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:16
 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.529990.917151.339351299.561.3718535.255148.925
1 AUD0.653610.5994680.875399849.3920.89664123.042797.3374
1 EUR1.09031.6681511.460291416.911.4957338.4385162.375
1 SGD0.7466311.142340.6847941970.2921.0242726.3225111.192

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Romanian Leu
1 VND0.00019 RON
5 VND0.00094 RON
10 VND0.00189 RON
20 VND0.00377 RON
50 VND0.00943 RON
100 VND0.01886 RON
250 VND0.04715 RON
500 VND0.09430 RON
1000 VND0.18860 RON
2000 VND0.37720 RON
5000 VND0.94299 RON
10000 VND1.88599 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Vietnamese Dong
1 RON5302.26000 VND
5 RON26511.30000 VND
10 RON53022.60000 VND
20 RON106045.20000 VND
50 RON265113.00000 VND
100 RON530226.00000 VND
250 RON1325565.00000 VND
500 RON2651130.00000 VND
1000 RON5302260.00000 VND
2000 RON10604520.00000 VND
5000 RON26511300.00000 VND
10000 RON53022600.00000 VND