1000 vnd
2.64 mzn

1.00000 VND = 0.00264 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:55
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mozambican Metical
1 VND0.00264 MZN
5 VND0.01322 MZN
10 VND0.02643 MZN
20 VND0.05287 MZN
50 VND0.13217 MZN
100 VND0.26434 MZN
250 VND0.66086 MZN
500 VND1.32171 MZN
1000 VND2.64343 MZN
2000 VND5.28686 MZN
5000 VND13.21715 MZN
10000 VND26.43430 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Vietnamese Dong
1 MZN378.29700 VND
5 MZN1891.48500 VND
10 MZN3782.97000 VND
20 MZN7565.94000 VND
50 MZN18914.85000 VND
100 MZN37829.70000 VND
250 MZN94574.25000 VND
500 MZN189148.50000 VND
1000 MZN378297.00000 VND
2000 MZN756594.00000 VND
5000 MZN1891485.00000 VND
10000 MZN3782970.00000 VND