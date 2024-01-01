Vietnamese dongs to Mozambican meticals today

Convert VND to MZN at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = MT0.002515 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MZN
1 VND to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00260.0026
Low0.00250.0025
Average0.00260.0026
Change-2.97%-0.23%
View full history

1 VND to MZN stats

The performance of VND to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0026 and a 30 day low of 0.0025. This means the 30 day average was 0.0026. The change for VND to MZN was -2.97.

The performance of VND to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0026 and a 90 day low of 0.0025. This means the 90 day average was 0.0026. The change for VND to MZN was -0.23.

Track market ratesView VND to MZN chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9241.321,384.851.38533.785151.895
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875918.3630.91922.405100.729
1 EUR1.0821.63211.4281,498.751.49936.564164.385
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,049.491.0525.603115.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dong

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mozambican Metical
1000 VND2.51539 MZN
2000 VND5.03078 MZN
5000 VND12.57695 MZN
10000 VND25.15390 MZN
20000 VND50.30780 MZN
50000 VND125.76950 MZN
100000 VND251.53900 MZN
200000 VND503.07800 MZN
500000 VND1,257.69500 MZN
1000000 VND2,515.39000 MZN
2000000 VND5,030.78000 MZN
5000000 VND12,576.95000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Vietnamese Dong
1 MZN397.55300 VND
5 MZN1,987.76500 VND
10 MZN3,975.53000 VND
20 MZN7,951.06000 VND
50 MZN19,877.65000 VND
100 MZN39,755.30000 VND
250 MZN99,388.25000 VND
500 MZN198,776.50000 VND
1000 MZN397,553.00000 VND
2000 MZN795,106.00000 VND
5000 MZN1,987,765.00000 VND
10000 MZN3,975,530.00000 VND