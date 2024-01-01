1 million Vietnamese dongs to Mozambican meticals
Convert VND to MZN at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
VND to MZN conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00252 MZN
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 VND to MZN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0026
|0.0026
|Low
|0.0025
|0.0025
|Average
|0.0026
|0.0026
|Change
|-2.99%
|-0.26%
|View full history
1 VND to MZN stats
The performance of VND to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0026 and a 30 day low of 0.0025. This means the 30 day average was 0.0026. The change for VND to MZN was -2.99.
The performance of VND to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0026 and a 90 day low of 0.0025. This means the 90 day average was 0.0026. The change for VND to MZN was -0.26.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Mozambican meticals
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mozambican Metical
|1000 VND
|2.51529 MZN
|2000 VND
|5.03058 MZN
|5000 VND
|12.57645 MZN
|10000 VND
|25.15290 MZN
|20000 VND
|50.30580 MZN
|50000 VND
|125.76450 MZN
|100000 VND
|251.52900 MZN
|200000 VND
|503.05800 MZN
|500000 VND
|1,257.64500 MZN
|1000000 VND
|2,515.29000 MZN
|2000000 VND
|5,030.58000 MZN
|5000000 VND
|12,576.45000 MZN
|Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Vietnamese Dong
|1 MZN
|397.56800 VND
|5 MZN
|1,987.84000 VND
|10 MZN
|3,975.68000 VND
|20 MZN
|7,951.36000 VND
|50 MZN
|19,878.40000 VND
|100 MZN
|39,756.80000 VND
|250 MZN
|99,392.00000 VND
|500 MZN
|198,784.00000 VND
|1000 MZN
|397,568.00000 VND
|2000 MZN
|795,136.00000 VND
|5000 MZN
|1,987,840.00000 VND
|10000 MZN
|3,975,680.00000 VND