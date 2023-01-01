Vietnamese dongs to Nigerian nairas today

Convert VND to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 vnd
33.83 ngn

1.00000 VND = 0.03383 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:15
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dong

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Nigerian Naira
1 VND0.03383 NGN
5 VND0.16913 NGN
10 VND0.33827 NGN
20 VND0.67653 NGN
50 VND1.69133 NGN
100 VND3.38265 NGN
250 VND8.45663 NGN
500 VND16.91325 NGN
1000 VND33.82650 NGN
2000 VND67.65300 NGN
5000 VND169.13250 NGN
10000 VND338.26500 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Vietnamese Dong
1 NGN29.56260 VND
5 NGN147.81300 VND
10 NGN295.62600 VND
20 NGN591.25200 VND
50 NGN1478.13000 VND
100 NGN2956.26000 VND
250 NGN7390.65000 VND
500 NGN14781.30000 VND
1000 NGN29562.60000 VND
2000 NGN59125.20000 VND
5000 NGN147813.00000 VND
10000 NGN295626.00000 VND