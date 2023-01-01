Vietnamese dongs to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert VND to TWD at the real exchange rate

1000 vnd
1.31 twd

1.00000 VND = 0.00131 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:18
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / New Taiwan Dollar
1 VND0.00131 TWD
5 VND0.00653 TWD
10 VND0.01306 TWD
20 VND0.02612 TWD
50 VND0.06529 TWD
100 VND0.13058 TWD
250 VND0.32645 TWD
500 VND0.65290 TWD
1000 VND1.30580 TWD
2000 VND2.61160 TWD
5000 VND6.52900 TWD
10000 VND13.05800 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 TWD765.81200 VND
5 TWD3829.06000 VND
10 TWD7658.12000 VND
20 TWD15316.24000 VND
50 TWD38290.60000 VND
100 TWD76581.20000 VND
250 TWD191453.00000 VND
500 TWD382906.00000 VND
1000 TWD765812.00000 VND
2000 TWD1531624.00000 VND
5000 TWD3829060.00000 VND
10000 TWD7658120.00000 VND