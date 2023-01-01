Vietnamese dongs to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert VND to VUV at the real exchange rate

1000 vnd
5 vuv

1.00000 VND = 0.00500 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.090290.85621.496031.668630.963918.7672
1 GBP1.1483711.2517104.3151.717651.915821.1069121.5474
1 USD0.917350.798913183.3391.372251.530570.8842517.2145
1 INR0.01100640.009586310.011999210.01646590.01836560.01061030.20656

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dong

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Vanuatu Vatu
1 VND0.00500 VUV
5 VND0.02501 VUV
10 VND0.05001 VUV
20 VND0.10003 VUV
50 VND0.25007 VUV
100 VND0.50013 VUV
250 VND1.25033 VUV
500 VND2.50067 VUV
1000 VND5.00134 VUV
2000 VND10.00268 VUV
5000 VND25.00670 VUV
10000 VND50.01340 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Vietnamese Dong
1 VUV199.94600 VND
5 VUV999.73000 VND
10 VUV1999.46000 VND
20 VUV3998.92000 VND
50 VUV9997.30000 VND
100 VUV19994.60000 VND
250 VUV49986.50000 VND
500 VUV99973.00000 VND
1000 VUV199946.00000 VND
2000 VUV399892.00000 VND
5000 VUV999730.00000 VND
10000 VUV1999460.00000 VND