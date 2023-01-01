Vietnamese dongs to CFP francs today

Convert VND to XPF at the real exchange rate

1000 vnd
5 xpf

1.00000 VND = 0.00454 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.530570.917351.339751299.91.3722535.26148.985
1 AUD0.6533510.5992940.875326849.290.8965623.037197.3393
1 EUR1.09021.6686311.46061417.151.4960338.4405162.4
1 SGD0.7464081.142430.6846521970.2561.0242626.3183111.204

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / CFP Franc
1 VND0.00454 XPF
5 VND0.02268 XPF
10 VND0.04535 XPF
20 VND0.09070 XPF
50 VND0.22676 XPF
100 VND0.45352 XPF
250 VND1.13381 XPF
500 VND2.26761 XPF
1000 VND4.53522 XPF
2000 VND9.07044 XPF
5000 VND22.67610 XPF
10000 VND45.35220 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 XPF220.49600 VND
5 XPF1102.48000 VND
10 XPF2204.96000 VND
20 XPF4409.92000 VND
50 XPF11024.80000 VND
100 XPF22049.60000 VND
250 XPF55124.00000 VND
500 XPF110248.00000 VND
1000 XPF220496.00000 VND
2000 XPF440992.00000 VND
5000 XPF1102480.00000 VND
10000 XPF2204960.00000 VND