1000 vnd
1.51 nio

1.00000 VND = 0.00151 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:14
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 VND0.00151 NIO
5 VND0.00757 NIO
10 VND0.01514 NIO
20 VND0.03029 NIO
50 VND0.07572 NIO
100 VND0.15144 NIO
250 VND0.37861 NIO
500 VND0.75721 NIO
1000 VND1.51443 NIO
2000 VND3.02886 NIO
5000 VND7.57215 NIO
10000 VND15.14430 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Vietnamese Dong
1 NIO660.31400 VND
5 NIO3301.57000 VND
10 NIO6603.14000 VND
20 NIO13206.28000 VND
50 NIO33015.70000 VND
100 NIO66031.40000 VND
250 NIO165078.50000 VND
500 NIO330157.00000 VND
1000 NIO660314.00000 VND
2000 NIO1320628.00000 VND
5000 NIO3301570.00000 VND
10000 NIO6603140.00000 VND