Vietnamese dongs to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert VND to TZS at the real exchange rate

1000 vnd
103.36 tzs

1.00000 VND = 0.10336 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Tanzanian Shilling
1 VND0.10336 TZS
5 VND0.51681 TZS
10 VND1.03362 TZS
20 VND2.06724 TZS
50 VND5.16810 TZS
100 VND10.33620 TZS
250 VND25.84050 TZS
500 VND51.68100 TZS
1000 VND103.36200 TZS
2000 VND206.72400 TZS
5000 VND516.81000 TZS
10000 VND1033.62000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Vietnamese Dong
1 TZS9.67474 VND
5 TZS48.37370 VND
10 TZS96.74740 VND
20 TZS193.49480 VND
50 TZS483.73700 VND
100 TZS967.47400 VND
250 TZS2418.68500 VND
500 TZS4837.37000 VND
1000 TZS9674.74000 VND
2000 TZS19349.48000 VND
5000 TZS48373.70000 VND
10000 TZS96747.40000 VND