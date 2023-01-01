Vietnamese dongs to Philippine pesos today

Convert VND to PHP at the real exchange rate

1000 vnd
2.30 php

1.00000 VND = 0.00230 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.090390.85741.495731.668150.96418.7681
1 GBP1.1483711.25205104.3361.717621.915621.1070321.5524
1 USD0.917150.79869183.33251.371851.529990.884217.2137
1 INR0.01100630.009584380.012000110.01646240.018360.01061050.206566

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dong

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Philippine Peso
1 VND0.00230 PHP
5 VND0.01149 PHP
10 VND0.02298 PHP
20 VND0.04596 PHP
50 VND0.11491 PHP
100 VND0.22982 PHP
250 VND0.57455 PHP
500 VND1.14911 PHP
1000 VND2.29821 PHP
2000 VND4.59642 PHP
5000 VND11.49105 PHP
10000 VND22.98210 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Vietnamese Dong
1 PHP435.12000 VND
5 PHP2175.60000 VND
10 PHP4351.20000 VND
20 PHP8702.40000 VND
50 PHP21756.00000 VND
100 PHP43512.00000 VND
250 PHP108780.00000 VND
500 PHP217560.00000 VND
1000 PHP435120.00000 VND
2000 PHP870240.00000 VND
5000 PHP2175600.00000 VND
10000 PHP4351200.00000 VND