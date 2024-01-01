Convert VND to PHP at the real exchange rate

Vietnamese dongs to Philippine pesos today

1,000 vnd
2.31 php

₫1.000 VND = ₱0.002308 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:45
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9311.3511,376.541.37436.743157.095
1 AUD0.66310.6180.896913.1280.91224.374104.209
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4511,478.341.47639.46168.71
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,018.941.01727.198116.285

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Philippine Peso
1000 VND2,30763 PHP
2000 VND4,61526 PHP
5000 VND11,53815 PHP
10000 VND23,07630 PHP
20000 VND46,15260 PHP
50000 VND115,38150 PHP
100000 VND230,76300 PHP
200000 VND461,52600 PHP
500000 VND1.153,81500 PHP
1000000 VND2.307,63000 PHP
2000000 VND4.615,26000 PHP
5000000 VND11.538,15000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Vietnamese Dong
1 PHP433,34600 VND
5 PHP2.166,73000 VND
10 PHP4.333,46000 VND
20 PHP8.666,92000 VND
50 PHP21.667,30000 VND
100 PHP43.334,60000 VND
250 PHP108.336,50000 VND
500 PHP216.673,00000 VND
1000 PHP433.346,00000 VND
2000 PHP866.692,00000 VND
5000 PHP2.166.730,00000 VND
10000 PHP4.333.460,00000 VND