Convert VND to PHP at the real exchange rate
5,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Philippine pesos
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Philippine pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Philippine Peso
|1000 VND
|2,30761 PHP
|2000 VND
|4,61522 PHP
|5000 VND
|11,53805 PHP
|10000 VND
|23,07610 PHP
|20000 VND
|46,15220 PHP
|50000 VND
|115,38050 PHP
|100000 VND
|230,76100 PHP
|200000 VND
|461,52200 PHP
|500000 VND
|1.153,80500 PHP
|1000000 VND
|2.307,61000 PHP
|2000000 VND
|4.615,22000 PHP
|5000000 VND
|11.538,05000 PHP
|Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Vietnamese Dong
|1 PHP
|433,34900 VND
|5 PHP
|2.166,74500 VND
|10 PHP
|4.333,49000 VND
|20 PHP
|8.666,98000 VND
|50 PHP
|21.667,45000 VND
|100 PHP
|43.334,90000 VND
|250 PHP
|108.337,25000 VND
|500 PHP
|216.674,50000 VND
|1000 PHP
|433.349,00000 VND
|2000 PHP
|866.698,00000 VND
|5000 PHP
|2.166.745,00000 VND
|10000 PHP
|4.333.490,00000 VND