Vietnamese dongs to Nepalese rupees today

Convert VND to NPR at the real exchange rate

1000 vnd
5.52 npr

1.00000 VND = 0.00552 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:15
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Nepalese Rupee
1 VND0.00552 NPR
5 VND0.02759 NPR
10 VND0.05517 NPR
20 VND0.11034 NPR
50 VND0.27586 NPR
100 VND0.55171 NPR
250 VND1.37928 NPR
500 VND2.75856 NPR
1000 VND5.51712 NPR
2000 VND11.03424 NPR
5000 VND27.58560 NPR
10000 VND55.17120 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 NPR181.25400 VND
5 NPR906.27000 VND
10 NPR1812.54000 VND
20 NPR3625.08000 VND
50 NPR9062.70000 VND
100 NPR18125.40000 VND
250 NPR45313.50000 VND
500 NPR90627.00000 VND
1000 NPR181254.00000 VND
2000 NPR362508.00000 VND
5000 NPR906270.00000 VND
10000 NPR1812540.00000 VND