Vietnamese dongs to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert VND to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 vnd
0.19 myr

1.00000 VND = 0.00019 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:13
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.090490.86521.495811.66830.964118.7627
1 GBP1.1483711.25215104.3441.71771.915771.1071421.546
1 USD0.91710.798626183.3321.37181.529990.884217.2072
1 INR0.01100530.009583670.012000210.01646190.01836010.01061060.20649

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Malaysian Ringgit
1 VND0.00019 MYR
5 VND0.00097 MYR
10 VND0.00193 MYR
20 VND0.00387 MYR
50 VND0.00967 MYR
100 VND0.01933 MYR
250 VND0.04833 MYR
500 VND0.09667 MYR
1000 VND0.19334 MYR
2000 VND0.38668 MYR
5000 VND0.96669 MYR
10000 VND1.93338 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Vietnamese Dong
1 MYR5172.28000 VND
5 MYR25861.40000 VND
10 MYR51722.80000 VND
20 MYR103445.60000 VND
50 MYR258614.00000 VND
100 MYR517228.00000 VND
250 MYR1293070.00000 VND
500 MYR2586140.00000 VND
1000 MYR5172280.00000 VND
2000 MYR10344560.00000 VND
5000 MYR25861400.00000 VND
10000 MYR51722800.00000 VND