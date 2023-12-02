5 Malaysian ringgits to Vietnamese dongs

Convert MYR to VND at the real exchange rate

5 myr
25998 vnd

1.00000 MYR = 5199.53000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:02
Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.333451.4980283.2650.918750.7867821.349755.3907
1 SGD0.74993411.1234162.44330.6890250.5900351.0121941.5394
1 AUD0.667550.890145155.58360.6133310.5252160.90099236.9761
1 INR0.01200980.01601450.017990910.01103440.009449130.01620970.665234

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Vietnamese Dong
1 MYR5199.53000 VND
5 MYR25997.65000 VND
10 MYR51995.30000 VND
20 MYR103990.60000 VND
50 MYR259976.50000 VND
100 MYR519953.00000 VND
250 MYR1299882.50000 VND
500 MYR2599765.00000 VND
1000 MYR5199530.00000 VND
2000 MYR10399060.00000 VND
5000 MYR25997650.00000 VND
10000 MYR51995300.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Malaysian Ringgit
1 VND0.00019 MYR
5 VND0.00096 MYR
10 VND0.00192 MYR
20 VND0.00385 MYR
50 VND0.00962 MYR
100 VND0.01923 MYR
250 VND0.04808 MYR
500 VND0.09616 MYR
1000 VND0.19232 MYR
2000 VND0.38465 MYR
5000 VND0.96162 MYR
10000 VND1.92325 MYR