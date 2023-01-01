Vietnamese dongs to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert VND to PEN at the real exchange rate

1000 vnd
0.15 pen

1.00000 VND = 0.00015 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.090490.87181.495761.668170.9640518.7643
1 GBP1.1483711.25215104.3521.717641.915631.1070921.5477
1 USD0.91710.798626183.3381.371751.529870.8841517.2086
1 INR0.01100450.009582980.011999310.01646010.01835740.01060920.206492

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dong

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 VND0.00015 PEN
5 VND0.00077 PEN
10 VND0.00155 PEN
20 VND0.00309 PEN
50 VND0.00773 PEN
100 VND0.01546 PEN
250 VND0.03865 PEN
500 VND0.07729 PEN
1000 VND0.15459 PEN
2000 VND0.30918 PEN
5000 VND0.77294 PEN
10000 VND1.54588 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Vietnamese Dong
1 PEN6468.82000 VND
5 PEN32344.10000 VND
10 PEN64688.20000 VND
20 PEN129376.40000 VND
50 PEN323441.00000 VND
100 PEN646882.00000 VND
250 PEN1617205.00000 VND
500 PEN3234410.00000 VND
1000 PEN6468820.00000 VND
2000 PEN12937640.00000 VND
5000 PEN32344100.00000 VND
10000 PEN64688200.00000 VND