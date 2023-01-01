Vietnamese dongs to Omani rials today

Convert VND to OMR at the real exchange rate

1000 vnd
0.016 omr

1.00000 VND = 0.00002 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.090490.87181.495761.668170.9640518.7643
1 GBP1.1483711.25215104.3521.717641.915631.1070921.5477
1 USD0.91710.798626183.3381.371751.529870.8841517.2086
1 INR0.01100450.009582980.011999310.01646010.01835740.01060920.206492

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dong

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Omani Rial
1 VND0.00002 OMR
5 VND0.00008 OMR
10 VND0.00016 OMR
20 VND0.00032 OMR
50 VND0.00080 OMR
100 VND0.00159 OMR
250 VND0.00398 OMR
500 VND0.00796 OMR
1000 VND0.01593 OMR
2000 VND0.03186 OMR
5000 VND0.07965 OMR
10000 VND0.15930 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Vietnamese Dong
1 OMR62776.00000 VND
5 OMR313880.00000 VND
10 OMR627760.00000 VND
20 OMR1255520.00000 VND
50 OMR3138800.00000 VND
100 OMR6277600.00000 VND
250 OMR15694000.00000 VND
500 OMR31388000.00000 VND
1000 OMR62776000.00000 VND
2000 OMR125552000.00000 VND
5000 OMR313880000.00000 VND
10000 OMR627760000.00000 VND