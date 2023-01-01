Vietnamese dongs to Tunisian dinars today

Convert VND to TND

1,000 vnd
0.128 tnd

1.00000 VND = 0.00013 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:53
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87091.0901590.84981.49591.66830.963918.7678
1 GBP1.1482411.2518104.3211.717721.915681.1067921.5507
1 USD0.917250.79885183.3371.37221.530340.884217.2158
1 INR0.01100720.009585770.011999510.01646570.01836330.01060990.206581

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Tunisian dinars

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Tunisian Dinar
1 VND0.00013 TND
5 VND0.00064 TND
10 VND0.00128 TND
20 VND0.00256 TND
50 VND0.00640 TND
100 VND0.01280 TND
250 VND0.03201 TND
500 VND0.06401 TND
1000 VND0.12802 TND
2000 VND0.25605 TND
5000 VND0.64011 TND
10000 VND1.28023 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Vietnamese Dong
1 TND7811.09000 VND
5 TND39055.45000 VND
10 TND78110.90000 VND
20 TND156221.80000 VND
50 TND390554.50000 VND
100 TND781109.00000 VND
250 TND1952772.50000 VND
500 TND3905545.00000 VND
1000 TND7811090.00000 VND
2000 TND15622180.00000 VND
5000 TND39055450.00000 VND
10000 TND78110900.00000 VND