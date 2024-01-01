Vietnamese dongs to Tunisian dinars today
Convert VND to TND at the real exchange rate
VND to TND conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00012 TND
0
|1 VND to TND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Low
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Average
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Change
|2.16%
|2.16%
|View full history
1 VND to TND stats
The performance of VND to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to TND was 2.16.
The performance of VND to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to TND was 2.16.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Tunisian Dinar
|1000 VND
|0.12485 TND
|2000 VND
|0.24970 TND
|5000 VND
|0.62425 TND
|10000 VND
|1.24849 TND
|20000 VND
|2.49698 TND
|50000 VND
|6.24245 TND
|100000 VND
|12.48490 TND
|200000 VND
|24.96980 TND
|500000 VND
|62.42450 TND
|1000000 VND
|124.84900 TND
|2000000 VND
|249.69800 TND
|5000000 VND
|624.24500 TND
|Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 TND
|8,009.70000 VND
|5 TND
|40,048.50000 VND
|10 TND
|80,097.00000 VND
|20 TND
|160,194.00000 VND
|50 TND
|400,485.00000 VND
|100 TND
|800,970.00000 VND
|250 TND
|2,002,425.00000 VND
|500 TND
|4,004,850.00000 VND
|1000 TND
|8,009,700.00000 VND
|2000 TND
|16,019,400.00000 VND
|5000 TND
|40,048,500.00000 VND
|10000 TND
|80,097,000.00000 VND