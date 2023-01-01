Vietnamese dongs to New Zealand dollars today

Convert VND to NZD at the real exchange rate

1000 vnd
0.07 nzd

1.00000 VND = 0.00007 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.529870.91711.339351299.81.3717535.255148.925
1 AUD0.6536510.5994590.875466849.6140.89664423.044497.3448
1 EUR1.09041.6681711.460431417.31.4957638.4421162.375
1 SGD0.7466311.142250.6847311970.4711.0241926.3225111.192

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dong

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / New Zealand Dollar
1 VND0.00007 NZD
5 VND0.00034 NZD
10 VND0.00069 NZD
20 VND0.00137 NZD
50 VND0.00343 NZD
100 VND0.00686 NZD
250 VND0.01716 NZD
500 VND0.03431 NZD
1000 VND0.06863 NZD
2000 VND0.13725 NZD
5000 VND0.34313 NZD
10000 VND0.68626 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 NZD14571.80000 VND
5 NZD72859.00000 VND
10 NZD145718.00000 VND
20 NZD291436.00000 VND
50 NZD728590.00000 VND
100 NZD1457180.00000 VND
250 NZD3642950.00000 VND
500 NZD7285900.00000 VND
1000 NZD14571800.00000 VND
2000 NZD29143600.00000 VND
5000 NZD72859000.00000 VND
10000 NZD145718000.00000 VND