Vietnamese dongs to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert VND to SVC at the real exchange rate

1000 vnd
0.36 svc

1.00000 VND = 0.00036 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:53
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.530690.917251.339751299.751.3720535.255148.94
1 AUD0.653310.5992480.875259849.1270.8963623.032197.3025
1 EUR1.09021.6687611.46061416.991.4958138.435162.375
1 SGD0.7464081.142520.6846521970.1441.0241126.3146111.17

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Salvadoran Colón
1 VND0.00036 SVC
5 VND0.00181 SVC
10 VND0.00362 SVC
20 VND0.00724 SVC
50 VND0.01811 SVC
100 VND0.03622 SVC
250 VND0.09056 SVC
500 VND0.18112 SVC
1000 VND0.36224 SVC
2000 VND0.72449 SVC
5000 VND1.81122 SVC
10000 VND3.62243 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Vietnamese Dong
1 SVC2760.58000 VND
5 SVC13802.90000 VND
10 SVC27605.80000 VND
20 SVC55211.60000 VND
50 SVC138029.00000 VND
100 SVC276058.00000 VND
250 SVC690145.00000 VND
500 SVC1380290.00000 VND
1000 SVC2760580.00000 VND
2000 SVC5521160.00000 VND
5000 SVC13802900.00000 VND
10000 SVC27605800.00000 VND