Vietnamese dongs to Uzbekistan soms

Convert VND to UZS

1,000 vnd
507.71 uzs

1.00000 VND = 0.50771 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:53
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.530340.917251.33981299.791.372235.26148.975
1 AUD0.6534510.5994130.875492849.3480.89666423.040697.3477
1 EUR1.090151.668311.460581416.971.495938.4387162.405
1 SGD0.746381.142210.6846581970.1371.0241826.3174111.192

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Uzbekistan Som
1 VND0.50771 UZS
5 VND2.53856 UZS
10 VND5.07711 UZS
20 VND10.15422 UZS
50 VND25.38555 UZS
100 VND50.77110 UZS
250 VND126.92775 UZS
500 VND253.85550 UZS
1000 VND507.71100 UZS
2000 VND1015.42200 UZS
5000 VND2538.55500 UZS
10000 VND5077.11000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Vietnamese Dong
1 UZS1.96963 VND
5 UZS9.84815 VND
10 UZS19.69630 VND
20 UZS39.39260 VND
50 UZS98.48150 VND
100 UZS196.96300 VND
250 UZS492.40750 VND
500 UZS984.81500 VND
1000 UZS1969.63000 VND
2000 UZS3939.26000 VND
5000 UZS9848.15000 VND
10000 UZS19696.30000 VND