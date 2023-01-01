Vietnamese dongs to Norwegian kroner today

Convert VND to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 vnd
0.44 nok

1.00000 VND = 0.00044 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.529870.91711.339351299.81.3717535.255148.925
1 AUD0.6536510.5994590.875466849.6140.89664423.044497.3448
1 EUR1.09041.6681711.460431417.31.4957638.4421162.375
1 SGD0.7466311.142250.6847311970.4711.0241926.3225111.192

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dong

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Norwegian Krone
1 VND0.00044 NOK
5 VND0.00221 NOK
10 VND0.00442 NOK
20 VND0.00885 NOK
50 VND0.02212 NOK
100 VND0.04424 NOK
250 VND0.11059 NOK
500 VND0.22118 NOK
1000 VND0.44235 NOK
2000 VND0.88471 NOK
5000 VND2.21177 NOK
10000 VND4.42354 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Vietnamese Dong
1 NOK2260.63000 VND
5 NOK11303.15000 VND
10 NOK22606.30000 VND
20 NOK45212.60000 VND
50 NOK113031.50000 VND
100 NOK226063.00000 VND
250 NOK565157.50000 VND
500 NOK1130315.00000 VND
1000 NOK2260630.00000 VND
2000 NOK4521260.00000 VND
5000 NOK11303150.00000 VND
10000 NOK22606300.00000 VND