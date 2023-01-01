Vietnamese dongs to Paraguayan guaranis today

Convert VND to PYG at the real exchange rate

1,000 vnd
308 pyg

1.00000 VND = 0.30787 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.090390.85741.495731.668150.96418.7681
1 GBP1.1483711.25205104.3361.717621.915621.1070321.5524
1 USD0.917150.79869183.33251.371851.529990.884217.2137
1 INR0.01100630.009584380.012000110.01646240.018360.01061050.206566

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dong

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Paraguayan Guarani
1 VND0.30787 PYG
5 VND1.53935 PYG
10 VND3.07870 PYG
20 VND6.15740 PYG
50 VND15.39350 PYG
100 VND30.78700 PYG
250 VND76.96750 PYG
500 VND153.93500 PYG
1000 VND307.87000 PYG
2000 VND615.74000 PYG
5000 VND1539.35000 PYG
10000 VND3078.70000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Vietnamese Dong
1 PYG3.24812 VND
5 PYG16.24060 VND
10 PYG32.48120 VND
20 PYG64.96240 VND
50 PYG162.40600 VND
100 PYG324.81200 VND
250 PYG812.03000 VND
500 PYG1624.06000 VND
1000 PYG3248.12000 VND
2000 PYG6496.24000 VND
5000 PYG16240.60000 VND
10000 PYG32481.20000 VND