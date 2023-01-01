Vietnamese dongs to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert VND to XOF at the real exchange rate

1000 vnd
25 xof

1.00000 VND = 0.02477 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.530570.917351.339751299.91.3722535.26148.985
1 AUD0.6533510.5992940.875326849.290.8965623.037197.3393
1 EUR1.09021.6686311.46061417.151.4960338.4405162.4
1 SGD0.7464081.142430.6846521970.2561.0242626.3183111.204

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 VND0.02477 XOF
5 VND0.12387 XOF
10 VND0.24775 XOF
20 VND0.49550 XOF
50 VND1.23875 XOF
100 VND2.47750 XOF
250 VND6.19375 XOF
500 VND12.38750 XOF
1000 VND24.77500 XOF
2000 VND49.55000 XOF
5000 VND123.87500 XOF
10000 VND247.75000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Vietnamese Dong
1 XOF40.36330 VND
5 XOF201.81650 VND
10 XOF403.63300 VND
20 XOF807.26600 VND
50 XOF2018.16500 VND
100 XOF4036.33000 VND
250 XOF10090.82500 VND
500 XOF20181.65000 VND
1000 XOF40363.30000 VND
2000 XOF80726.60000 VND
5000 XOF201816.50000 VND
10000 XOF403633.00000 VND