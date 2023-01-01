Vietnamese dongs to Ugandan shillings today

Convert VND to UGX at the real exchange rate

1000 vnd
157 ugx

1.00000 VND = 0.15674 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:13
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ugandan Shilling
1 VND0.15674 UGX
5 VND0.78369 UGX
10 VND1.56739 UGX
20 VND3.13478 UGX
50 VND7.83695 UGX
100 VND15.67390 UGX
250 VND39.18475 UGX
500 VND78.36950 UGX
1000 VND156.73900 UGX
2000 VND313.47800 UGX
5000 VND783.69500 UGX
10000 VND1567.39000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Vietnamese Dong
1 UGX6.38002 VND
5 UGX31.90010 VND
10 UGX63.80020 VND
20 UGX127.60040 VND
50 UGX319.00100 VND
100 UGX638.00200 VND
250 UGX1595.00500 VND
500 UGX3190.01000 VND
1000 UGX6380.02000 VND
2000 UGX12760.04000 VND
5000 UGX31900.10000 VND
10000 UGX63800.20000 VND