Vietnamese dongs to Namibian dollars today

Convert VND to NAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 vnd
0.77 nad

1.00000 VND = 0.00077 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.090490.86521.495811.66830.964118.7627
1 GBP1.1483711.25215104.3441.71771.915771.1071421.546
1 USD0.91710.798626183.3321.37181.529990.884217.2072
1 INR0.01100530.009583670.012000210.01646190.01836010.01061060.20649

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dong

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Namibian Dollar
1 VND0.00077 NAD
5 VND0.00386 NAD
10 VND0.00771 NAD
20 VND0.01543 NAD
50 VND0.03857 NAD
100 VND0.07714 NAD
250 VND0.19285 NAD
500 VND0.38569 NAD
1000 VND0.77139 NAD
2000 VND1.54277 NAD
5000 VND3.85694 NAD
10000 VND7.71387 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 NAD1296.37000 VND
5 NAD6481.85000 VND
10 NAD12963.70000 VND
20 NAD25927.40000 VND
50 NAD64818.50000 VND
100 NAD129637.00000 VND
250 NAD324092.50000 VND
500 NAD648185.00000 VND
1000 NAD1296370.00000 VND
2000 NAD2592740.00000 VND
5000 NAD6481850.00000 VND
10000 NAD12963700.00000 VND