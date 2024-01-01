Vietnamese dongs to Namibian dollars today

Convert VND to NAD at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = $0.0006959 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:11
VND to NAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NAD
1 VND to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00070.0007
Average0.00070.0007
Change-0.92%-3.61%
1 VND to NAD stats

The performance of VND to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for VND to NAD was -0.92.

The performance of VND to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for VND to NAD was -3.61.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Namibian Dollar
1000 VND0.69586 NAD
2000 VND1.39172 NAD
5000 VND3.47931 NAD
10000 VND6.95861 NAD
20000 VND13.91722 NAD
50000 VND34.79305 NAD
100000 VND69.58610 NAD
200000 VND139.17220 NAD
500000 VND347.93050 NAD
1000000 VND695.86100 NAD
2000000 VND1,391.72200 NAD
5000000 VND3,479.30500 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 NAD1,437.07000 VND
5 NAD7,185.35000 VND
10 NAD14,370.70000 VND
20 NAD28,741.40000 VND
50 NAD71,853.50000 VND
100 NAD143,707.00000 VND
250 NAD359,267.50000 VND
500 NAD718,535.00000 VND
1000 NAD1,437,070.00000 VND
2000 NAD2,874,140.00000 VND
5000 NAD7,185,350.00000 VND
10000 NAD14,370,700.00000 VND