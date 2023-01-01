Vietnamese dongs to Turkish liras today

Convert VND to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 vnd
1.19 try

1.00000 VND = 0.00119 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.530340.917251.33981299.791.372235.26148.975
1 AUD0.6534510.5994130.875492849.3480.89666423.040697.3477
1 EUR1.090151.668311.460581416.971.495938.4387162.405
1 SGD0.746381.142210.6846581970.1371.0241826.3174111.192

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dong

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Turkish Lira
1 VND0.00119 TRY
5 VND0.00596 TRY
10 VND0.01192 TRY
20 VND0.02384 TRY
50 VND0.05961 TRY
100 VND0.11922 TRY
250 VND0.29805 TRY
500 VND0.59609 TRY
1000 VND1.19218 TRY
2000 VND2.38436 TRY
5000 VND5.96090 TRY
10000 VND11.92180 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Vietnamese Dong
1 TRY838.79700 VND
5 TRY4193.98500 VND
10 TRY8387.97000 VND
20 TRY16775.94000 VND
50 TRY41939.85000 VND
100 TRY83879.70000 VND
250 TRY209699.25000 VND
500 TRY419398.50000 VND
1000 TRY838797.00000 VND
2000 TRY1677594.00000 VND
5000 TRY4193985.00000 VND
10000 TRY8387970.00000 VND