1 thousand Turkish liras to Vietnamese dongs

Convert TRY to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
840,650 vnd

1.00000 TRY = 840.65000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.918750.786782285.12583.2651.34973.672430.9
1 EUR1.088410.8565310.3390.62561.469013.9970433.6316
1 GBP1.2711.167541362.394105.831.715474.6676239.2739
1 PKR0.003507230.003222380.0027594310.292030.004733710.012880.108374

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Vietnamese Dong
1 TRY840.65000 VND
5 TRY4203.25000 VND
10 TRY8406.50000 VND
20 TRY16813.00000 VND
50 TRY42032.50000 VND
100 TRY84065.00000 VND
250 TRY210162.50000 VND
500 TRY420325.00000 VND
1000 TRY840650.00000 VND
2000 TRY1681300.00000 VND
5000 TRY4203250.00000 VND
10000 TRY8406500.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Turkish Lira
1 VND0.00119 TRY
5 VND0.00595 TRY
10 VND0.01190 TRY
20 VND0.02379 TRY
50 VND0.05948 TRY
100 VND0.11896 TRY
250 VND0.29739 TRY
500 VND0.59478 TRY
1000 VND1.18956 TRY
2000 VND2.37912 TRY
5000 VND5.94780 TRY
10000 VND11.89560 TRY