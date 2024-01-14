천 터키 리라 → 베트남 동

실제 환율로 TRY → VND 변환

1000 try
814509 vnd

1.00000 TRY = 814.50900 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:17
터키 리라 → 베트남 동 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 VND을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → VND 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 터키 리라 / 베트남 동
1 TRY814.50900 VND
5 TRY4072.54500 VND
10 TRY8145.09000 VND
20 TRY16290.18000 VND
50 TRY40725.45000 VND
100 TRY81450.90000 VND
250 TRY203627.25000 VND
500 TRY407254.50000 VND
1000 TRY814509.00000 VND
2000 TRY1629018.00000 VND
5000 TRY4072545.00000 VND
10000 TRY8145090.00000 VND
환율 베트남 동 / 터키 리라
1 VND0.00123 TRY
5 VND0.00614 TRY
10 VND0.01228 TRY
20 VND0.02455 TRY
50 VND0.06139 TRY
100 VND0.12277 TRY
250 VND0.30693 TRY
500 VND0.61386 TRY
1000 VND1.22773 TRY
2000 VND2.45546 TRY
5000 VND6.13865 TRY
10000 VND12.27730 TRY