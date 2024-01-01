Surinamese Dollar (SRD)

Currency name

Surinamese Dollar

$

SRD exchange rates

 USD SGD EUR AUD CAD GBP INR ZAR
From SRD0.02838 0.03810 0.02611 0.04344 0.03852 0.02230 2.35606 0.53680
To SRD35.23950 26.24620 38.30360 23.02020 25.96390 44.83350 0.42444 1.86290

All Surinamese dollar Exchange Rates