Surinamese dollars to South Korean wons today

Convert SRD to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
46,291 krw

$1.000 SRD = ₩46.29 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:53
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KRW
1 SRD to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High47.692147.6921
Low45.744542.9428
Average46.566345.8787
Change-2.30%7.80%
View full history

1 SRD to KRW stats

The performance of SRD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 47.6921 and a 30 day low of 45.7445. This means the 30 day average was 46.5663. The change for SRD to KRW was -2.30.

The performance of SRD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 47.6921 and a 90 day low of 42.9428. This means the 90 day average was 45.8787. The change for SRD to KRW was 7.80.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3070.9051.4931.3550.76383.95317.993
1 SGD0.76510.6921.1421.0370.58464.22613.765
1 EUR1.1051.44411.6491.4970.84392.76819.883
1 AUD0.670.8760.60610.9080.51156.24512.055

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollar

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / South Korean Won
1 SRD46.29070 KRW
5 SRD231.45350 KRW
10 SRD462.90700 KRW
20 SRD925.81400 KRW
50 SRD2,314.53500 KRW
100 SRD4,629.07000 KRW
250 SRD11,572.67500 KRW
500 SRD23,145.35000 KRW
1000 SRD46,290.70000 KRW
2000 SRD92,581.40000 KRW
5000 SRD231,453.50000 KRW
10000 SRD462,907.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Surinamese Dollar
1 KRW0.02160 SRD
5 KRW0.10801 SRD
10 KRW0.21603 SRD
20 KRW0.43205 SRD
50 KRW1.08013 SRD
100 KRW2.16026 SRD
250 KRW5.40065 SRD
500 KRW10.80130 SRD
1000 KRW21.60260 SRD
2000 KRW43.20520 SRD
5000 KRW108.01300 SRD
10000 KRW216.02600 SRD
20000 KRW432.05200 SRD
30000 KRW648.07800 SRD
40000 KRW864.10400 SRD
50000 KRW1,080.13000 SRD