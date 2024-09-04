Surinamese dollar to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to South Korean wons is currently 46.291 today, reflecting a 0.262% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.835% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 46.413 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 45.892 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.587% increase in value.