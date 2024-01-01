Surinamese dollars to Romanian leus today

Convert SRD to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
155.31 ron

$1.000 SRD = L0.1553 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:01
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 SRD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15840.1601
Low0.15360.1437
Average0.15580.1531
Change-1.31%8.09%
View full history

1 SRD to RON stats

The performance of SRD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1584 and a 30 day low of 0.1536. This means the 30 day average was 0.1558. The change for SRD to RON was -1.31.

The performance of SRD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1601 and a 90 day low of 0.1437. This means the 90 day average was 0.1531. The change for SRD to RON was 8.09.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3070.9051.4951.3550.76383.95917.996
1 SGD0.76510.6921.1431.0370.58464.21613.765
1 EUR1.1051.44511.6521.4970.84392.76619.884
1 AUD0.6690.8750.60510.9070.5156.16412.039

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollar

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 SRD0.15531 RON
5 SRD0.77655 RON
10 SRD1.55310 RON
20 SRD3.10620 RON
50 SRD7.76550 RON
100 SRD15.53100 RON
250 SRD38.82750 RON
500 SRD77.65500 RON
1000 SRD155.31000 RON
2000 SRD310.62000 RON
5000 SRD776.55000 RON
10000 SRD1,553.10000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Surinamese Dollar
1 RON6.43873 SRD
5 RON32.19365 SRD
10 RON64.38730 SRD
20 RON128.77460 SRD
50 RON321.93650 SRD
100 RON643.87300 SRD
250 RON1,609.68250 SRD
500 RON3,219.36500 SRD
1000 RON6,438.73000 SRD
2000 RON12,877.46000 SRD
5000 RON32,193.65000 SRD
10000 RON64,387.30000 SRD