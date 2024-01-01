Surinamese dollars to Saudi riyals today

Convert SRD to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
129.51 sar

$1.000 SRD = SR0.1295 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
SRD to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SAR
1 SRD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13070.1307
Low0.12910.1176
Average0.12970.1257
Change-0.37%9.83%
1 SRD to SAR stats

The performance of SRD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1307 and a 30 day low of 0.1291. This means the 30 day average was 0.1297. The change for SRD to SAR was -0.37.

The performance of SRD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1307 and a 90 day low of 0.1176. This means the 90 day average was 0.1257. The change for SRD to SAR was 9.83.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 SRD0.12951 SAR
5 SRD0.64757 SAR
10 SRD1.29513 SAR
20 SRD2.59026 SAR
50 SRD6.47565 SAR
100 SRD12.95130 SAR
250 SRD32.37825 SAR
500 SRD64.75650 SAR
1000 SRD129.51300 SAR
2000 SRD259.02600 SAR
5000 SRD647.56500 SAR
10000 SRD1,295.13000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Surinamese Dollar
1 SAR7.72126 SRD
5 SAR38.60630 SRD
10 SAR77.21260 SRD
20 SAR154.42520 SRD
50 SAR386.06300 SRD
100 SAR772.12600 SRD
250 SAR1,930.31500 SRD
500 SAR3,860.63000 SRD
1000 SAR7,721.26000 SRD
2000 SAR15,442.52000 SRD
5000 SAR38,606.30000 SRD
10000 SAR77,212.60000 SRD