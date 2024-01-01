Surinamese dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert SRD to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
126.75 aed

$1.000 SRD = د.إ0.1267 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50
SRD to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AED
1 SRD to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12790.1279
Low0.12640.1152
Average0.12690.1231
Change-0.34%9.76%
1 SRD to AED stats

The performance of SRD to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1279 and a 30 day low of 0.1264. This means the 30 day average was 0.1269. The change for SRD to AED was -0.34.

The performance of SRD to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1279 and a 90 day low of 0.1152. This means the 90 day average was 0.1231. The change for SRD to AED was 9.76.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3070.9051.4921.3550.76383.95317.986
1 SGD0.76510.6931.1421.0370.58464.24613.764
1 EUR1.1051.44411.6491.4970.84392.77219.875
1 AUD0.670.8760.60710.9080.51156.26912.055

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SRD0.12675 AED
5 SRD0.63374 AED
10 SRD1.26748 AED
20 SRD2.53496 AED
50 SRD6.33740 AED
100 SRD12.67480 AED
250 SRD31.68700 AED
500 SRD63.37400 AED
1000 SRD126.74800 AED
2000 SRD253.49600 AED
5000 SRD633.74000 AED
10000 SRD1,267.48000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Surinamese Dollar
1 AED7.88965 SRD
5 AED39.44825 SRD
10 AED78.89650 SRD
20 AED157.79300 SRD
50 AED394.48250 SRD
100 AED788.96500 SRD
250 AED1,972.41250 SRD
500 AED3,944.82500 SRD
1000 AED7,889.65000 SRD
2000 AED15,779.30000 SRD
5000 AED39,448.25000 SRD
10000 AED78,896.50000 SRD