Surinamese dollars to Norwegian kroner today

Convert SRD to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
369.12 nok

$1.000 SRD = kr0.3691 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:58
SRD to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NOK
1 SRD to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38090.3809
Low0.36150.3319
Average0.36840.3590
Change-3.10%11.21%
1 SRD to NOK stats

The performance of SRD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3809 and a 30 day low of 0.3615. This means the 30 day average was 0.3684. The change for SRD to NOK was -3.10.

The performance of SRD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3809 and a 90 day low of 0.3319. This means the 90 day average was 0.3590. The change for SRD to NOK was 11.21.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 SRD0.36912 NOK
5 SRD1.84561 NOK
10 SRD3.69121 NOK
20 SRD7.38242 NOK
50 SRD18.45605 NOK
100 SRD36.91210 NOK
250 SRD92.28025 NOK
500 SRD184.56050 NOK
1000 SRD369.12100 NOK
2000 SRD738.24200 NOK
5000 SRD1,845.60500 NOK
10000 SRD3,691.21000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Surinamese Dollar
1 NOK2.70914 SRD
5 NOK13.54570 SRD
10 NOK27.09140 SRD
20 NOK54.18280 SRD
50 NOK135.45700 SRD
100 NOK270.91400 SRD
250 NOK677.28500 SRD
500 NOK1,354.57000 SRD
1000 NOK2,709.14000 SRD
2000 NOK5,418.28000 SRD
5000 NOK13,545.70000 SRD
10000 NOK27,091.40000 SRD