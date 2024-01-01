Surinamese dollars to Fijian dollars today

Convert SRD to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
77.10 fjd

$1.000 SRD = FJ$0.07710 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

FJD
1 SRD to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07870.0789
Low0.07590.0704
Average0.07740.0754
Change-1.75%8.93%
View full history

1 SRD to FJD stats

The performance of SRD to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0787 and a 30 day low of 0.0759. This means the 30 day average was 0.0774. The change for SRD to FJD was -1.75.

The performance of SRD to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0789 and a 90 day low of 0.0704. This means the 90 day average was 0.0754. The change for SRD to FJD was 8.93.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3070.9051.4931.3550.76383.95717.992
1 SGD0.76510.6921.1421.0370.58464.22913.764
1 EUR1.1051.44411.651.4970.84392.75919.878
1 AUD0.670.8750.60610.9080.51156.2312.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollar

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 SRD0.07710 FJD
5 SRD0.38550 FJD
10 SRD0.77099 FJD
20 SRD1.54198 FJD
50 SRD3.85495 FJD
100 SRD7.70990 FJD
250 SRD19.27475 FJD
500 SRD38.54950 FJD
1000 SRD77.09900 FJD
2000 SRD154.19800 FJD
5000 SRD385.49500 FJD
10000 SRD770.99000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 FJD12.97030 SRD
5 FJD64.85150 SRD
10 FJD129.70300 SRD
20 FJD259.40600 SRD
50 FJD648.51500 SRD
100 FJD1,297.03000 SRD
250 FJD3,242.57500 SRD
500 FJD6,485.15000 SRD
1000 FJD12,970.30000 SRD
2000 FJD25,940.60000 SRD
5000 FJD64,851.50000 SRD
10000 FJD129,703.00000 SRD