5 Surinamese dollars to Fijian dollars

Convert SRD to FJD at the real exchange rate

5 srd
0.29 fjd

1.00000 SRD = 0.05886 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.339350.9141.518951.363350.79336783.34518.7828
1 SGD0.74663110.6824161.134091.017920.59235362.227914.0238
1 EUR1.09411.4653811.661881.491640.8680591.187820.5503
1 AUD0.658350.8817610.60172710.8975610.52231354.870212.3657

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 SRD0.05886 FJD
5 SRD0.29432 FJD
10 SRD0.58864 FJD
20 SRD1.17728 FJD
50 SRD2.94319 FJD
100 SRD5.88639 FJD
250 SRD14.71597 FJD
500 SRD29.43195 FJD
1000 SRD58.86390 FJD
2000 SRD117.72780 FJD
5000 SRD294.31950 FJD
10000 SRD588.63900 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 FJD16.98830 SRD
5 FJD84.94150 SRD
10 FJD169.88300 SRD
20 FJD339.76600 SRD
50 FJD849.41500 SRD
100 FJD1698.83000 SRD
250 FJD4247.07500 SRD
500 FJD8494.15000 SRD
1000 FJD16988.30000 SRD
2000 FJD33976.60000 SRD
5000 FJD84941.50000 SRD
10000 FJD169883.00000 SRD