Surinamese dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert SRD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
130.64 pen

$1.000 SRD = S/.0.1306 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PEN
1 SRD to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13060.1306
Low0.12840.1179
Average0.12940.1261
Change1.01%10.63%
View full history

1 SRD to PEN stats

The performance of SRD to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1306 and a 30 day low of 0.1284. This means the 30 day average was 0.1294. The change for SRD to PEN was 1.01.

The performance of SRD to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1306 and a 90 day low of 0.1179. This means the 90 day average was 0.1261. The change for SRD to PEN was 10.63.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3080.9051.4951.3560.76383.96217.996
1 SGD0.76510.6921.1441.0370.58464.21413.763
1 EUR1.1051.44511.6521.4980.84392.75819.881
1 AUD0.6690.8740.60510.9060.5156.14612.034

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollar

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SRD0.13064 PEN
5 SRD0.65320 PEN
10 SRD1.30639 PEN
20 SRD2.61278 PEN
50 SRD6.53195 PEN
100 SRD13.06390 PEN
250 SRD32.65975 PEN
500 SRD65.31950 PEN
1000 SRD130.63900 PEN
2000 SRD261.27800 PEN
5000 SRD653.19500 PEN
10000 SRD1,306.39000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Surinamese Dollar
1 PEN7.65467 SRD
5 PEN38.27335 SRD
10 PEN76.54670 SRD
20 PEN153.09340 SRD
50 PEN382.73350 SRD
100 PEN765.46700 SRD
250 PEN1,913.66750 SRD
500 PEN3,827.33500 SRD
1000 PEN7,654.67000 SRD
2000 PEN15,309.34000 SRD
5000 PEN38,273.35000 SRD
10000 PEN76,546.70000 SRD