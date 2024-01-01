Surinamese dollars to Thai bahts today

Convert SRD to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
1,182.52 thb

$1.000 SRD = ฿1.183 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:03
SRD to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

THB
1 SRD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.23071.2436
Low1.17031.1450
Average1.19511.1980
Change-3.49%3.27%
1 SRD to THB stats

The performance of SRD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2307 and a 30 day low of 1.1703. This means the 30 day average was 1.1951. The change for SRD to THB was -3.49.

The performance of SRD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2436 and a 90 day low of 1.1450. This means the 90 day average was 1.1980. The change for SRD to THB was 3.27.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3080.9051.4951.3550.76383.94717.997
1 SGD0.76510.6921.1431.0370.58464.20213.764
1 EUR1.1051.44511.6511.4970.84392.74919.883
1 AUD0.6690.8750.60610.9070.5156.16112.04

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Thai Baht
1 SRD1.18252 THB
5 SRD5.91260 THB
10 SRD11.82520 THB
20 SRD23.65040 THB
50 SRD59.12600 THB
100 SRD118.25200 THB
250 SRD295.63000 THB
500 SRD591.26000 THB
1000 SRD1,182.52000 THB
2000 SRD2,365.04000 THB
5000 SRD5,912.60000 THB
10000 SRD11,825.20000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Surinamese Dollar
1 THB0.84565 SRD
5 THB4.22826 SRD
10 THB8.45651 SRD
20 THB16.91302 SRD
50 THB42.28255 SRD
100 THB84.56510 SRD
250 THB211.41275 SRD
500 THB422.82550 SRD
1000 THB845.65100 SRD
2000 THB1,691.30200 SRD
5000 THB4,228.25500 SRD
10000 THB8,456.51000 SRD