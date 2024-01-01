Surinamese dollars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert SRD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
1,608.49 mur

$1.000 SRD = ₨1.608 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50
SRD to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MUR
1 SRD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.61631.6433
Low1.59061.4426
Average1.60121.5751
Change0.01%11.50%
View full history

1 SRD to MUR stats

The performance of SRD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6163 and a 30 day low of 1.5906. This means the 30 day average was 1.6012. The change for SRD to MUR was 0.01.

The performance of SRD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6433 and a 90 day low of 1.4426. This means the 90 day average was 1.5751. The change for SRD to MUR was 11.50.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3080.9051.4941.3550.76383.95117.993
1 SGD0.76510.6921.1431.0370.58464.20513.761
1 EUR1.1051.44511.6511.4970.84392.75319.88
1 AUD0.6690.8750.60610.9070.51156.17612.04

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 SRD1.60849 MUR
5 SRD8.04245 MUR
10 SRD16.08490 MUR
20 SRD32.16980 MUR
50 SRD80.42450 MUR
100 SRD160.84900 MUR
250 SRD402.12250 MUR
500 SRD804.24500 MUR
1000 SRD1,608.49000 MUR
2000 SRD3,216.98000 MUR
5000 SRD8,042.45000 MUR
10000 SRD16,084.90000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Surinamese Dollar
1 MUR0.62170 SRD
5 MUR3.10850 SRD
10 MUR6.21701 SRD
20 MUR12.43402 SRD
50 MUR31.08505 SRD
100 MUR62.17010 SRD
250 MUR155.42525 SRD
500 MUR310.85050 SRD
1000 MUR621.70100 SRD
2000 MUR1,243.40200 SRD
5000 MUR3,108.50500 SRD
10000 MUR6,217.01000 SRD