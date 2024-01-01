Surinamese dollars to Czech korunas today

Convert SRD to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
784.30 czk

$1.000 SRD = Kč0.7843 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:45
SRD to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CZK
1 SRD to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.80160.8148
Low0.77350.7087
Average0.78680.7728
Change-1.96%10.66%
1 SRD to CZK stats

The performance of SRD to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8016 and a 30 day low of 0.7735. This means the 30 day average was 0.7868. The change for SRD to CZK was -1.96.

The performance of SRD to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8148 and a 90 day low of 0.7087. This means the 90 day average was 0.7728. The change for SRD to CZK was 10.66.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SRD0.78430 CZK
5 SRD3.92150 CZK
10 SRD7.84300 CZK
20 SRD15.68600 CZK
50 SRD39.21500 CZK
100 SRD78.43000 CZK
250 SRD196.07500 CZK
500 SRD392.15000 CZK
1000 SRD784.30000 CZK
2000 SRD1,568.60000 CZK
5000 SRD3,921.50000 CZK
10000 SRD7,843.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Surinamese Dollar
1 CZK1.27502 SRD
5 CZK6.37510 SRD
10 CZK12.75020 SRD
20 CZK25.50040 SRD
50 CZK63.75100 SRD
100 CZK127.50200 SRD
250 CZK318.75500 SRD
500 CZK637.51000 SRD
1000 CZK1,275.02000 SRD
2000 CZK2,550.04000 SRD
5000 CZK6,375.10000 SRD
10000 CZK12,750.20000 SRD