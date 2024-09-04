Surinamese dollar to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Czech korunas is currently 0.784 today, reflecting a 0.431% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.336% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 0.787 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.774 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.520% decrease in value.