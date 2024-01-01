Surinamese dollars to Argentine pesos today

Convert SRD to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
32,897 ars

$1.000 SRD = $32.90 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50
SRD to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

ARS
1 SRD to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.897032.8970
Low32.236728.2334
Average32.611131.0100
Change1.64%16.45%
1 SRD to ARS stats

The performance of SRD to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.8970 and a 30 day low of 32.2367. This means the 30 day average was 32.6111. The change for SRD to ARS was 1.64.

The performance of SRD to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.8970 and a 90 day low of 28.2334. This means the 90 day average was 31.0100. The change for SRD to ARS was 16.45.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 SRD32.89700 ARS
5 SRD164.48500 ARS
10 SRD328.97000 ARS
20 SRD657.94000 ARS
50 SRD1,644.85000 ARS
100 SRD3,289.70000 ARS
250 SRD8,224.25000 ARS
500 SRD16,448.50000 ARS
1000 SRD32,897.00000 ARS
2000 SRD65,794.00000 ARS
5000 SRD164,485.00000 ARS
10000 SRD328,970.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Surinamese Dollar
1 ARS0.03040 SRD
5 ARS0.15199 SRD
10 ARS0.30398 SRD
20 ARS0.60796 SRD
50 ARS1.51990 SRD
100 ARS3.03979 SRD
250 ARS7.59948 SRD
500 ARS15.19895 SRD
1000 ARS30.39790 SRD
2000 ARS60.79580 SRD
5000 ARS151.98950 SRD
10000 ARS303.97900 SRD