Surinamese dollar to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Argentine pesos is currently 32.897 today, reflecting a 0.027% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.258% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 33.002 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 32.700 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.583% decrease in value.